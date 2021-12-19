Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Shares Gap Down to $147.13

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $147.13, but opened at $141.00. Darden Restaurants shares last traded at $140.16, with a volume of 55,952 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DRI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.99 and a 200 day moving average of $146.01. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,251.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

