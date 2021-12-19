David Flaschen Purchases 10,000 Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF) Stock

Informa plc (LON:INF) insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.46) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($64,622.70).

INF opened at GBX 502 ($6.63) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 522.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 525.02. Informa plc has a 12-month low of GBX 459.80 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 603.60 ($7.98). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The firm has a market cap of £7.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INF. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.46) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.58) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 633.33 ($8.37).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

