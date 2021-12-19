DDKoin Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market cap of $428,046.75 and approximately $11,816.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00157619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00009057 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006891 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004948 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002708 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004487 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002120 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.