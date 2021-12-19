Deborah A. Loveless Sells 3,453 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATSG. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

