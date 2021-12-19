DECOIN (DTEP) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 19th. DECOIN has a market cap of $8.43 million and $102.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00013506 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001219 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,725,664 coins and its circulating supply is 56,055,348 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

