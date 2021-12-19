DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradata were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teradata by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 473,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,179,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $42.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

TDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

