DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $741,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after buying an additional 95,510 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,784,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,370,000 after buying an additional 1,183,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,745,000 after buying an additional 352,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 458,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 43,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BYD. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

NYSE:BYD opened at $60.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.