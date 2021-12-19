DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 176,000 Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of Xunlei at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Xunlei during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $629,000. 14.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XNET opened at $2.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.68. Xunlei Limited has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $11.22.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.78 million for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.