DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Greif were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Greif by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greif by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

GEF opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.35.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

