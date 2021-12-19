DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,095 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 117,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,818,000 after acquiring an additional 198,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,991,000 after acquiring an additional 68,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $73.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

