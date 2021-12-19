DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough acquired 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CMC opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.23. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $19.44 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 16.52%.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

