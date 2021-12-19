DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 160,300 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the November 15th total of 211,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 801.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNACF opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. DeNA has a 52 week low of $14.79 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DeNA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

DeNA Co, Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp.

