Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $422,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,475 shares of company stock worth $2,430,959. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 58,760 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,416 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNLI stock traded up $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. 1,641,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,547. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.67 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.47.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.