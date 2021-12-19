DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,607,000 after buying an additional 7,167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,912,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,069,000 after purchasing an additional 440,169 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 13,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.