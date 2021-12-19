DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO Sells $32,818.44 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Dobak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, John Dobak sold 1,119 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $20,656.74.

DermTech stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $561.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.82. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 5.5% during the second quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DermTech by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

