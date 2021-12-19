DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Down 24.9% in November

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the November 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE DHT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 2,277,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.69 million, a PE ratio of -262.50 and a beta of -0.29. DHT has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $7.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.67 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHT will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the first quarter worth $68,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in DHT by 37.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

