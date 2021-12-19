Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Receives $32.59 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.59.

DRNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.25 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 24,936 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $946,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 277,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 110,593 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 353.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 158,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. 6,506,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,875. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.03.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a negative net margin of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

