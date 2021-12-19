DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1,050.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,507 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKS. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

DKS opened at $103.98 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack bought 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

