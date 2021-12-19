Digerati Technologies’ (DTGI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) in a report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.15 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTGI opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Digerati Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.