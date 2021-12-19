disBalancer Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001156 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and $236,023.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00054411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.59 or 0.08396360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00077466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,888.87 or 1.00085571 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050496 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002720 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 5,677,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,317,251 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

