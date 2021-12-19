Dj Monagle III Sells 9,340 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dj Monagle III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of Minerals Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00.

MTX stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.89 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.01.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $238,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $349,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 108.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

