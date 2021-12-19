DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,472,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,589,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 130,940 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.71. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%.

In related news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $52,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

