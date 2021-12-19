Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 719.4% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

