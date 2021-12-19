Donut Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,017.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Donut has a total market capitalization of $722,035.15 and approximately $5,017.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Donut has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053592 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.12 or 0.08295871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00076233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,778.17 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00049832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002685 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

