Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOCS. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.96. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,660,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Doximity by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 123,145 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Doximity by 12,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

