Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 1.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 72.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK opened at $103.04 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.11.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.58.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

