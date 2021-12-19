Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 3,095 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $5,722,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 11.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA opened at $361.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $368.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

