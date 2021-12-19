Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

