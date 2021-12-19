Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,002,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,309,000 after buying an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,266,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.46 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $142.46 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.