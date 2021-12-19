Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 393 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $212.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.45. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.26 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

