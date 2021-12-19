Dynex Capital’s (DX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their hold rating on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynex Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DX stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 215.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,225,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,744,000 after buying an additional 341,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,174,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 39.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after buying an additional 173,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 11.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares during the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

