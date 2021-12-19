EasyFi (EZ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $424,261.00

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EZ) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.33 million and $424,261.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One EasyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00007085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00041619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007550 BTC.

EasyFi Coin Profile

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,524,834 coins. The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network . The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

