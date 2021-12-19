Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 75.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 50.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the second quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 30.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 29.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 114,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN EVM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 43,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,829. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $12.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.0402 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.