Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 244,800 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 338,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 91,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 17.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 91,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the second quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

