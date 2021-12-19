Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,348 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.40.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $1,220,914.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,024,788. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

