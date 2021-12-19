Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Up 2.7%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.68. Approximately 1,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.04.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTC:ELUXF)

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

