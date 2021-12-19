Element Wealth LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $50.34 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

