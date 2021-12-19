eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.27. eMagin shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 5,240,768 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get eMagin alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.71.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 93,826 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $233,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $49,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,495 shares of company stock valued at $493,614 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMAN. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eMagin by 17.2% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 152,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in eMagin by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 72,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.