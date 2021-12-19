Emfo LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 217.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.9% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,340,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

