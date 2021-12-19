Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMPRESA DISTRIBUIDORA Y COMERCIALIZADORA NORTE S.A. (Edenor) is the largest electricity distribution company in Argentina in terms of number of customers and electricity sold (both in GWh and Pesos). Through a concession, Edenor distributes electricity exclusively to the northwestern zone of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the city of Buenos Aires, which has a population of approximately 7 million people and an area of 4,637 sq. km. “

EDN stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.91. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

