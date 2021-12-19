Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 32.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

