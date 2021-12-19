Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Enbridge by 2,056.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after buying an additional 5,721,762 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Enbridge by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Enbridge by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after buying an additional 3,270,131 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Enbridge by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

