Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,743,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2,056.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,000,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,502 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 166.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,499,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,113,000 after buying an additional 2,808,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.673 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

