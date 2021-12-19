Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Endeavour Mining stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.71.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

