Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.90.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

CTBI stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $47.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $756.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $172,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,780 shares of company stock worth $431,348. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTBI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

