Eric S. Yuan Sells 15,625 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $199.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.66 and a 12 month high of $451.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.47.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.02.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

