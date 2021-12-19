Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $338.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $363.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upgraded Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $353.17.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $341.76 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $357.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,157 shares of company stock worth $26,885,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,690,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 151,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,784,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,753,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 80.9% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

