Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned about 0.24% of Establishment Labs worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESTA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESTA opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 27.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $29.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

In other news, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,467 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $154,187.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Schutter acquired 2,560 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

