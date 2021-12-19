Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the November 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EUMNF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.34. 4,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.68.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets in the Czech Republic. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic, which is involved in the re-processing of a leachable manganese deposit for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, as well as other high-purity manganese products.

