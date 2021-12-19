Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Purchases 5,050 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $62,872.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $17,323.63.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,425 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,655.75.

On Monday, December 6th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $123,900.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,295 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $41,154.55.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,088 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $63,243.84.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $12.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $183.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.66.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.60% and a negative net margin of 121.27%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Equities analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,392,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

